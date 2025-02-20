Air India Expands Codeshare Partnership with Lufthansa Group
Air India announced an expansion of its codeshare partnership with Lufthansa Group, introducing 60 new routes across India and Europe. The deal includes a new agreement with Austrian Airlines and extends existing agreements with Lufthansa and SWISS. This expansion increases total codeshare routes from 55 to nearly 100.
- Country:
- India
Air India, on Thursday, revealed its significant expansion in the codeshare partnership with the Lufthansa Group. The move introduces 60 additional routes, connecting 12 cities in India with 26 in Europe.
The Tata Group-owned carrier has entered into a fresh codeshare agreement with Austrian Airlines while strengthening its existing agreements with Lufthansa and SWISS, facilitating access to 26 more European destinations and three in the Americas.
This partnership enhancement sees the total codeshare routes almost doubling from 55 to nearly 100, offering passengers increased travel options and flexibility across Europe with all airlines involved being members of Star Alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
