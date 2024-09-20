Delhi Metro Red Line Services Disrupted Due to Man on Track

Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were briefly interrupted on Friday when a person was discovered on the track at Pitampura station, officials reported.

The Red Line, connecting Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, experienced a delay of 15 to 20 minutes around 2:30 pm due to the incident.

Normal operations resumed shortly after the individual was cleared from the track, confirmed a senior DMRC official.

