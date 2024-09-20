Left Menu

Delhi Metro Red Line Services Disrupted Due to Man on Track

Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday after a person was found on the track at Pitampura station. The incident caused a 15 to 20-minute delay, but normal services resumed once the person was removed.

Delhi Metro Red Line Services Disrupted Due to Man on Track
Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were briefly interrupted on Friday when a person was discovered on the track at Pitampura station, officials reported.

The Red Line, connecting Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, experienced a delay of 15 to 20 minutes around 2:30 pm due to the incident.

Normal operations resumed shortly after the individual was cleared from the track, confirmed a senior DMRC official.

