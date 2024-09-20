Delhi Metro Red Line Services Disrupted Due to Man on Track
Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday after a person was found on the track at Pitampura station. The incident caused a 15 to 20-minute delay, but normal services resumed once the person was removed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were briefly interrupted on Friday when a person was discovered on the track at Pitampura station, officials reported.
The Red Line, connecting Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, experienced a delay of 15 to 20 minutes around 2:30 pm due to the incident.
Normal operations resumed shortly after the individual was cleared from the track, confirmed a senior DMRC official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Directs Axis Bank to Review Account Freeze Issue
Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Pleas in Coaching Centre Tragedy
Delhi HC Demands CBI Response on Bail Petitions for Basement Coaching Centre Tragedy
Delhi High Court Orders DDA to Pay Rs 20 Lakh Compensation for Tragic Drain Accident
AIIMS-Delhi Aims for Nobel Prize in Medicine Under Visionary Leadership