Saksh: A Celebrated Tribute to Generations of Legacy and Service

New Delhi [India], September 20: In a poignant ceremony on September 15, 2024, 'Saksh,' a tribute encapsulating five generations of family history, was unveiled under the auspices of A.K. International Tourism, led by Dr. Amit Kamle and Pornima Kamle. The book, written by esteemed author Jayashri Desai, offers a deep dive into the legacy of Dr. Shahurao Gorde, a Kaisar-i-Hind awardee, and his remarkable descendants known for their simple, dedicated community service.

The Pune unveiling began with a Holy Communion service by Right Reverend Bishop Andrew Rathod of Pune Diocese. The event was notable for the participation of three living generations of the Gorde-Masoji-Kamle family, symbolizing unity and continuity. 'Saksh,' meaning 'testimony,' is a product of over six months of research, 35 personal interviews, and contributions from family members globally. Initiated by Dr. Amit Kamle, the project germinated during his community service travels across Maharashtra.

At its core, 'Saksh' highlights the legacy of Gospel Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle's great-great-grandfather, Dr. Shahurao Gorde of Ashta, a Kaisar-i-Hind medal recipient. The narrative includes the lives of the descendants and other prominent family members, emphasizing their simple lifestyle and societal contributions. The launch was an emotional event, with senior family members unveiling the book and autographed copies being signed by three generations. Dr. Amit Kamle stressed the importance of preserving the family legacy for future generations, stating that the book serves as an inspirational testament to values, principles, and selfless service.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of a family tree, games, activities, and a fellowship dinner, reinforcing inter-generational bonds. 'Saksh' aims to inspire not just the family but wider communities, reflecting on how personal legacies contribute to societal well-being. The book is now available to the public, expected to resonate with readers interested in heritage, unity, and community service.

