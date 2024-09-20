Kauvery Marathon Nellai Promotes Heart Health with 4,500 Runners

The 3rd edition of the Kauvery Marathon Nellai, themed 'Run for Your Healthy Heart,' is set to see nearly 4,500 participants this year in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. Aligning with World Heart Day, the event sheds light on the critical importance of heart health and staying physically fit.

The official marathon T-shirt and medal were unveiled in the presence of Vairamuthu, Unit Head of Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli. Vairamuthu stated, 'The Kauvery Marathon Nellai continues to serve as a platform to raise awareness about heart health. The growing participation reflects the community's commitment to cardiovascular well-being.'

As the event approaches, participants are eagerly preparing to contribute to the cause of promoting heart health and overall fitness. The increasing involvement underscores the vital role of active living in maintaining a healthy heart.

(With inputs from agencies.)