Left Menu

IYDF and Rao Study Circle Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Ranchi

The International Youth Development Foundation and Rao Study Circle held an outreach event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, providing vital supplies and emotional support to children of financially unstable families. Volunteers engaged with the children through music and conversation, fostering a hopeful atmosphere despite challenging circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:40 IST
IYDF and Rao Study Circle Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Ranchi
Volunteers and children proudly display IYDF donation signs.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Rao Study Circle, organized a heartfelt outreach event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, focusing on underprivileged children in the Dhurwa, Sector-01 area. The primary aim was to alleviate the hardships faced by families dependent on unstable income sources, including agriculture and daily wage labor.

A dedicated team of volunteers, led by Hare Krishna Rao of Rao Study Circle, distributed essential supplies such as rice, flour, lentils, and stationery to the children. Despite adverse weather, the event was marked by the children's undiminished enthusiasm. Volunteers, including Prag Bhusan and Ranjani Kumari, engaged with the children through singing, spreading joy and positivity.

State Minister Neelam Chaudhary from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attended, further elevating the event's significance. She interacted with the children, offering encouragement and underscoring the importance of hope and resilience. Closing remarks from volunteers emphasized that the outreach was about more than material aid; it was a beacon of hope for the community's children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024