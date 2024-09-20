IYDF and Rao Study Circle Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Ranchi
The International Youth Development Foundation and Rao Study Circle held an outreach event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, providing vital supplies and emotional support to children of financially unstable families. Volunteers engaged with the children through music and conversation, fostering a hopeful atmosphere despite challenging circumstances.
The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Rao Study Circle, organized a heartfelt outreach event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, focusing on underprivileged children in the Dhurwa, Sector-01 area. The primary aim was to alleviate the hardships faced by families dependent on unstable income sources, including agriculture and daily wage labor.
A dedicated team of volunteers, led by Hare Krishna Rao of Rao Study Circle, distributed essential supplies such as rice, flour, lentils, and stationery to the children. Despite adverse weather, the event was marked by the children's undiminished enthusiasm. Volunteers, including Prag Bhusan and Ranjani Kumari, engaged with the children through singing, spreading joy and positivity.
State Minister Neelam Chaudhary from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attended, further elevating the event's significance. She interacted with the children, offering encouragement and underscoring the importance of hope and resilience. Closing remarks from volunteers emphasized that the outreach was about more than material aid; it was a beacon of hope for the community's children.
