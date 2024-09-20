Left Menu

American Airlines Seeks Delay in Resuming Additional China Flights

American Airlines has requested the U.S. Transportation Department to permit a delay in resuming its two daily flights to China, due to low travel demand between the two countries. Presently, the airline operates a single daily flight from Dallas to Shanghai. Other major carriers, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, have made similar requests.

American Airlines on Friday requested the U.S. Transportation Department to allow a delay in the resumption of two daily flights to China, attributing the decision to lagging travel demand between the world's two largest economies. The airline currently operates one daily flight between Dallas and Shanghai.

American Airlines is seeking approval to extend a waiver, thereby continuing to not operate two additional daily flights to China. A spokesperson stated, "U.S.–China passenger demand has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels."

In similar developments, both Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have also asked for permission to continue postponing most of their flights to China.

