High-Speed Bus Incident in Robertsganj: 44 Injured

A high-speed bus overturned in the Robertsganj area on Friday, leaving 44 passengers on the privately-operated vehicle injured, police reported.

The incident took place in the Markundi valley, as the bus journeyed from Chhattisgarh to Gaya in Bihar. Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh confirmed that the bus overturned due to the driver losing control at high speed.

ASP Singh stated that the bus was carrying 65 passengers, 44 of whom sustained injuries. Upon the police's arrival, 25 of the injured passengers appeared to need immediate treatment and were subsequently admitted to the district hospital.

Sonbhadra district, located in eastern Uttar Pradesh, shares borders with Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)