Enfusion Mulls Sale Amid Takeover Interest and Market Pressures

Enfusion, a U.S. software provider for asset managers, is in preliminary discussions with investment bankers to evaluate strategic options, including a potential sale. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Chicago-based company, valued at $1.1 billion, began these talks following takeover interest from private equity firms. This information remains confidential, the sources said.

While Enfusion has not formally initiated a sale process, the company may still choose to stay independent. Shares of Enfusion surged as much as 19% upon the news before trading was temporarily halted. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This isn't the first time Enfusion has explored the possibility of a sale. Last year, Reuters reported acquisition interest from several firms including Francisco Partners and Vista Equity Partners. Despite its efforts to attract more business from larger funds, Enfusion's shares have lost over 50% of their value since its 2021 IPO. The company reported a 16% year-on-year revenue growth in its latest quarter, missing market expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)