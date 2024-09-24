End of the Line for Kolkata's Iconic Trams?

The West Bengal government has announced plans to end Kolkata's 150-year-old tram service, keeping only a heritage stretch between Maidan and Esplanade. Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty stated the decision stems from trams causing traffic jams in peak hours, as commuters now require faster transportation modes.

Chakraborty emphasized that trams, which date back to 1873, are an integral part of Kolkata's heritage. However, considering that roads only constitute 6% of the city's surface area and vehicular traffic has significantly increased, trams contribute to congestion.

The Calcutta High Court will hear the state's submission regarding the discontinuation. Tram enthusiasts, led by the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CUTA), are protesting the decision. They argue road widening and removal of encroachments would be better solutions for easing traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)