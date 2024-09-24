Left Menu

End of the Line for Kolkata's Iconic Trams?

The West Bengal government plans to discontinue Kolkata's 150-year-old tram service, except for a heritage route from Maidan to Esplanade. Despite their historical value, trams are deemed impractical due to traffic congestion. The Calcutta Tram Users Association protests the decision, advocating for road improvements instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:17 IST
End of the Line for Kolkata's Iconic Trams?
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has announced plans to end Kolkata's 150-year-old tram service, keeping only a heritage stretch between Maidan and Esplanade. Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty stated the decision stems from trams causing traffic jams in peak hours, as commuters now require faster transportation modes.

Chakraborty emphasized that trams, which date back to 1873, are an integral part of Kolkata's heritage. However, considering that roads only constitute 6% of the city's surface area and vehicular traffic has significantly increased, trams contribute to congestion.

The Calcutta High Court will hear the state's submission regarding the discontinuation. Tram enthusiasts, led by the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CUTA), are protesting the decision. They argue road widening and removal of encroachments would be better solutions for easing traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024