Balloon Troubles: Seoul Airports Disrupted by North Korean Trash Campaign

South Korea has had to repeatedly shut down runways at Seoul's main airports due to North Korean balloons carrying trash. Since June, 20 days of disruptions total 413 minutes. North Korea launched 5,500+ balloons in response to South Korean activists' leaflets. Incidents caused flight delays, small fires, and increased fuel requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seoul's major airports have been plagued by shutdowns due to North Korean balloons carrying trash, forcing South Korean authorities to halt runway operations repeatedly since June. According to aviation data and a statement from Democratic Party MP Yang Bu-nam, disruptions have occurred on 20 different days, totaling 413 minutes.

North Korea launched more than 5,500 balloons filled with trash in retaliation for South Korean activists' propaganda leaflets. These balloons have landed in sensitive areas, including near presidential offices and airport runways, leading to small fires and operational halts. In one instance, Incheon airport saw runways closed for 166 minutes in a single day.

The ongoing balloon campaign has complicated flight schedules, increased fuel requirements, and led to runway closures at Incheon and Gimpo airports. Despite calls for more stringent action, South Korea's military has opted for surveillance over shooting down balloons, citing safety risks but remains prepared for stern action if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

