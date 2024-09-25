Mindspace REIT Partners with Princeton Digital Group for Flagship Data Center in Navi Mumbai
Mindspace Business Parks REIT has announced a partnership with Princeton Digital Group to develop a 1 million square feet data center in Navi Mumbai. This development will expand Mindspace REIT's portfolio to 1.65 million square feet, adding three built-to-suit data centers. The project aims to provide sustainable, long-term revenue streams.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT has entered a strategic partnership with Princeton Digital Group (PDG) to develop a data center measuring 1 million square feet in Navi Mumbai.
The data center will be located at Mindspace Airoli West project, where three additional built-to-suit data centers are also planned, bringing the total area to 1.65 million square feet.
This initiative will integrate data centers into Mindspace REIT's portfolio, offering stable and long-term revenue streams while focusing on sustainability.
