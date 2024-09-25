Left Menu

Mindspace REIT Partners with Princeton Digital Group for Flagship Data Center in Navi Mumbai

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has announced a partnership with Princeton Digital Group to develop a 1 million square feet data center in Navi Mumbai. This development will expand Mindspace REIT's portfolio to 1.65 million square feet, adding three built-to-suit data centers. The project aims to provide sustainable, long-term revenue streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:15 IST
Mindspace REIT Partners with Princeton Digital Group for Flagship Data Center in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has entered a strategic partnership with Princeton Digital Group (PDG) to develop a data center measuring 1 million square feet in Navi Mumbai.

The data center will be located at Mindspace Airoli West project, where three additional built-to-suit data centers are also planned, bringing the total area to 1.65 million square feet.

This initiative will integrate data centers into Mindspace REIT's portfolio, offering stable and long-term revenue streams while focusing on sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024