Mindspace REIT Partners with Princeton Digital Group for Flagship Data Center in Navi Mumbai

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has entered a strategic partnership with Princeton Digital Group (PDG) to develop a data center measuring 1 million square feet in Navi Mumbai.

The data center will be located at Mindspace Airoli West project, where three additional built-to-suit data centers are also planned, bringing the total area to 1.65 million square feet.

This initiative will integrate data centers into Mindspace REIT's portfolio, offering stable and long-term revenue streams while focusing on sustainability.

