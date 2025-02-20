Left Menu

Sharjah Airport and Serco Renew Strategic Partnership for Aviation Excellence

The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department and Serco have extended their partnership, with Serco continuing to provide air navigation services at Sharjah International Airport. This renewal highlights mutual trust and dedication to Emirati workforce growth and innovation in aviation, with significant strides in Emiratisation and female representation in air traffic control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:55 IST
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department renews partnership with Serco for air navigation services. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sharjah Civil Aviation Department (SCAD) and Serco have reaffirmed their collaboration, extending a long-standing partnership that has ensured the provision of air navigation services at Sharjah International Airport since 1947. This renewed agreement sees Serco managing the Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) and Air Traffic Services (ATS), ensuring the continuity of safe and efficient air traffic operations.

A cornerstone of this partnership is a shared commitment to fostering Emirati talent within the aviation sector. The initiative has led to a substantial increase in the number of Emirati air traffic controllers, climbing from a single controller in 2013 to now comprising 48 percent of Serco's workforce. Landmark achievements include the approval of the first female Emirati air traffic controller in 2024, showcasing a successful Emiratisation strategy and its positive impact on the community.

SCAD Chairman Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi underscored that this ongoing cooperation not only maintains operational excellence but also bolsters the development of a skilled national workforce. Additionally, Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, emphasized the joint focus on innovation and training, reinforcing the partnership's pivotal role in sustaining Sharjah Airport's regional aviation prominence and supporting the UAE's wider aviation aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

