EU Commission’s Historic Visit to India: Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

In a pivotal moment for European Union-India relations, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will visit India in February 2025. Ambassador Herve Delphin emphasized the visit's significance, describing it as symbolic of the strong relationship between the EU and India.

Delphin highlighted the unprecedented nature of the visit, with the President and the entire European Commission attending talks in Delhi. He stated, 'We both see each other as partners of choice but also as forces for good,' underscoring the critical role both regions play as stabilizing forces globally.

The discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President von der Leyen are expected to explore new opportunities for their partnership, setting the stage for a pivotal EU-India summit in late 2025. The visit could result in adopting a new strategic agenda that propels both powers into a fruitful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)