Left Menu

China's Stimulus Boosts Risk Appetite, Lifts Aussie and Kiwi Dollars

The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit multi-month highs as China's latest stimulus measures boosted risk appetite. The U.S. dollar, a traditional safe-haven, weakened due to expectations of further rate cuts. Market reactions indicated that China's aggressive moves exceeded expectations, benefitting currencies linked to its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:57 IST
China's Stimulus Boosts Risk Appetite, Lifts Aussie and Kiwi Dollars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed to multi-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by China's aggressive stimulus package aimed at reviving its economy. The yuan hit its strongest level in over a year, reflecting heightened risk appetite among investors.

The U.S. dollar faced downward pressure following China's stimulus, with market participants anticipating another substantial rate cut in November. This shift in sentiment encouraged investors to move away from the traditionally safe-haven greenback.

The Australian dollar reached $0.6908 in early trading, its highest point since February 2023, while the New Zealand dollar peaked at $0.63555, a nine-month maximum. Market experts noted that China's financial measures were more impactful than expected, particularly for currencies tied to its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024