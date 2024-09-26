Railway Staffer Arrested for Stealing Detonators in Madhya Pradesh
A railway staffer in Madhya Pradesh was arrested for stealing 10 detonators, which went off on a track, causing a military train to halt. Sabir, who was charged under the Railway Property Act, has been remanded in RPF custody following contradictory statements.
In a startling incident, a railway staffer in Madhya Pradesh was apprehended for allegedly stealing 10 detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a train. This incident took place recently near Sagphata between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations in the Bhusawal division.
The detonators exploded on September 18, prompting officials to stop a military special train briefly. RPF officials later arrested Sabir, 38, on September 22. Sabir, who holds the position of mate, a rank higher than a gangman, has been charged under section 3(a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act.
The Railway magistrate has remanded Sabir to seven days in RPF custody due to his contradictory statements. Inspector Sanjeev Kumar of Khandwa RPF highlighted that they want to understand why Sabir targeted the military train specifically.
