China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Holds Share Transfer Talks

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle is engaged in ongoing discussions about a potential share transfer. No potential purchasers have entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement, and a reference has been made to a non-binding term sheet dated August 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle is currently in discussions regarding a potential share transfer.

So far, potential purchasers have not signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement.

A reference has been made to a non-binding term sheet related to the potential share transfer, dated August 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

