China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Holds Share Transfer Talks
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle is engaged in ongoing discussions about a potential share transfer. No potential purchasers have entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement, and a reference has been made to a non-binding term sheet dated August 26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:59 IST
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle is currently in discussions regarding a potential share transfer.
So far, potential purchasers have not signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement.
A reference has been made to a non-binding term sheet related to the potential share transfer, dated August 26.
(With inputs from agencies.)
