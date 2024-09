Australian Treasurer Applauds Chinese Economic Stimulus Amid Souring Bilateral Relations

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Friday welcomed Chinese efforts to stimulate its slowing economy, acknowledging the impact of China's recent economic weakness on Australia.

Chalmers concluded a two-day visit to Beijing, the first such trip by an Australian treasurer in seven years, aimed at mending strained bilateral relations.

Speaking to reporters, Chalmers highlighted that Australia's economic slowdown is influenced by global economic uncertainties, high interest rates, and China's economic deceleration.

(With inputs from agencies.)