Brightening Futures: A Heartwarming Orphanage Visit by IYDF and Awale's Clinic

In September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation and Awale's Superspeciality Clinic organized an event at Dnyandeep Balgruha Orphanage in Pune. This initiative aimed to provide essential supplies and recreational activities to 37 orphans, offering them joy, hope, and motivation for a brighter future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:49 IST
IYDF and Awale's Superspeciality Clinic Brighten the Lives of Orphanage Children with Care and Support. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming show of solidarity, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Awale's Superspeciality Clinic, organized an event at Dnyandeep Balgruha Orphanage in Pune, India, this September. The event provided essential supplies and recreational activities to 37 orphans, aimed at bringing joy and fostering hope for their future.

The initiative, part of IYDF's ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable children, saw volunteers enthusiastically engage in various sports and games with the children. This was a collaborative effort led by Priyanka Tukaram Awale, with volunteers including Dr. Tukaram Awale, Manik Tilekar, Dr. Rahul Naik, Sanjana Jadhav, Rohit Shirsat, Gaurav Tilekar, Pooja Awale, Rupali Awale, and Ajay Sutar.

The day's activities, which ranged from cricket and football to catch games, were designed to ensure that the children not only had fun but also learned the importance of teamwork and collaboration. Essential supplies like food, clothing, and school materials were also donated to support the children's growth and day-to-day needs.

Reflecting on the event, volunteers shared their deep sense of fulfillment from spending time with the children. Priyanka Tukaram Awale expressed, "Spending the day with these children has been incredibly fulfilling. Their positive attitudes left a lasting impression on us." Dnyandeep Balgruha's director, Madhuri Shinde, appreciated the profound impact of the kindness shown by IYDF and Awale's Clinic, highlighting the love and care the children felt from society.

IYDF remains committed to its mission of supporting underprivileged children globally, with plans to expand their charitable efforts focusing on education, health, and career development. The foundation aims to provide more opportunities for children worldwide to build better futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

