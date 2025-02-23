Fostering Unity: RSS Chief Urges Volunteers to Bridge Divides

On Sunday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed volunteers, urging them to nurture friendships across caste, creed, and regional divides to strengthen societal unity.

During an intellectual event in Guwahati, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of communal harmony, advocating for shared use of resources and adherence to traditional norms.

He also highlighted the need for environmental conservation and encouraged communication in one's mother tongue, aligning with cultural self-expression.

