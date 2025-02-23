Left Menu

Fostering Unity: RSS Chief Urges Volunteers to Bridge Divides

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged volunteers to foster unity among diverse groups, emphasizing communal harmony and mutual respect. During a program in Guwahati, he advocated for shared resources and traditional norms to guide society positively, promoting environmental conservation and the use of mother tongues over foreign languages.

Updated: 23-02-2025 18:55 IST
On Sunday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed volunteers, urging them to nurture friendships across caste, creed, and regional divides to strengthen societal unity.

During an intellectual event in Guwahati, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of communal harmony, advocating for shared use of resources and adherence to traditional norms.

He also highlighted the need for environmental conservation and encouraged communication in one's mother tongue, aligning with cultural self-expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

