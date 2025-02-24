Left Menu

Punjab CM Appoints AAP Volunteers to Key Market Committee Roles

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has appointed 88 AAP volunteers as market committee chairpersons across the state. He hints at more government roles for party volunteers soon, emphasizing dedication to new responsibilities. These appointments span constituencies like Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:24 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a significant move on Monday by appointing 88 volunteers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as market committee chairpersons across various constituencies in the state.

Announcing the appointments on social media platform X, Mann extended his best wishes, expressing confidence that these volunteers would handle their new roles with full commitment and dedication.

Market committees in regions such as Mohali, Patiala, and Jalandhar are among those seeing new leadership. Mann also hinted at upcoming opportunities for more party volunteers to assume government positions, reflecting the administration's strategy to engage its grassroots base in governance.

