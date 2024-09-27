16th ASOSAI Assembly Concludes with Adoption of New Delhi Declaration

The 16th ASOSAI Assembly concluded successfully in New Delhi on Friday, as 200 delegates from 42 countries focused on public audit, governance, and accountability. Hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, the event witnessed the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, a roadmap aiming to enhance equality, transparency, and innovation among ASOSAI members.

Murmu praised the Supreme Audit Institution of Thailand's initiatives to implement the Bangkok Declaration 2021, which set ASOSAI members on a path to greater resilience, innovation, and governance in the emerging 'New Normal.' The New Delhi Declaration builds upon these efforts and aims to take them further.

He acknowledged the contributions of the previous ASOSAI chair from SAI Thailand and the Secretary General from SAI China. The CAG of India also congratulated the newly elected members of the ASOSAI Governing Board—Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, and UAE—and the Audit Committee members—Iran and Vietnam.

Murmu lauded the collective efforts that led to the New Delhi Declaration, emphasizing its role in improving audit practices and governance across the region. The Declaration focuses on utilizing digital public infrastructure to ensure equitable access to services, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals, notably SDG-5 (Gender Equality) and SDG-10 (Reduced Inequality).

The four-day event, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 24, 2024, gathered Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from Asia. CAG Murmu, who assumed the Chairmanship of ASOSAI for 2024-2027, is expected to drive the association towards greater public audit excellence.

In a statement, CAG Murmu stressed the importance of advanced technologies in influencing the global socio-economic landscape, urging SAIs to enhance their audit capacities in the post-pandemic era. The assembly also saw the induction of new members to the ASOSAI Governing Board and Audit Committee, ensuring strong leadership and innovative public sector auditing.

Murmu expressed confidence that the assembly's outcomes would leave a lasting impact on the global audit community, addressing issues like digital transformation, climate change, and economic recovery. He noted that the assembly's success was due to active participation, constructive contributions, and unwavering support from all members.

