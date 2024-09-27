MGM Healthcare Expands to Visakhapatnam with Acquisition of Seven Hills Hospital

MGM Healthcare, a leading healthcare institution in India, has announced the acquisition of Seven Hills Hospital in Visakhapatnam. The facility has been rebranded as MGM Seven Hills Hospital, marking MGM's second significant acquisition this year, following its addition of MGM Malar Hospital in Chennai.

This expansion underscores MGM Healthcare's commitment to delivering advanced and affordable healthcare services to emerging markets in India. Visakhapatnam, a rapidly growing city with substantial healthcare needs, is the ideal location for this venture. The new logo of MGM Seven Hills embodies the institution's mission to enhance the legacy of Seven Hills Hospital into a world-class healthcare destination, a principle expressed by Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director of MGM Healthcare, during its unveiling.

Dr. Rajagopalan emphasized that this acquisition extends their footprint and reinforces their dedication to world-class healthcare in underserved regions. By merging modern medical technology with the longstanding reputation of Seven Hills Hospital, MGM aims to provide an unmatched healthcare experience to patients from Visakhapatnam and neighboring states. The restructured facility will include state-of-the-art infrastructure such as advanced CCUs, ICUs, a modern cath lab, and modular operation theatres. It will also feature preventive healthcare initiatives, community outreach programs, and health camps, aligning with MGM's goal of establishing a trusted health partnership in the region.

MGM Healthcare's facilities stretch across a sprawling campus with advanced medical technology, committed to providing both preventive and curative care. With over 300 beds and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, MGM Seven Hills will offer comprehensive services in various specialties, including cardiac care, neurology, and organ transplantation. As MGM Healthcare continues to grow, it solidifies its position as a top healthcare provider in India.

