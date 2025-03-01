Jan Aushadhi Saptah: A Leap Towards Affordable Healthcare

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, alongside Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Raths on Saturday, marking the commencement of 'Jan Aushadi Saptah'. Celebrated from March 1 to 7, this initiative is a flagship part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The objective of this initiative is to ensure accessible and quality healthcare by offering affordable generic medicines. These vehicles will traverse the Delhi-NCR region, disseminating information about the advantages of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and advocating for effective access to generic medicines.

Speaking on the initiative, MoS Anupriya Patel emphasized that numerous events will be organized during the week to enhance public awareness about Jan Aushadhi. She highlighted that the program intends to lower the cost of medicines by providing viable alternatives. Moreover, Patel stated that the initiative successfully distributes sanitary pads to women for merely Rs 1 at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, advancing menstrual hygiene awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)