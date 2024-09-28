Left Menu

Tata Motors Lays Foundation Stone for New Facility in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Tata Motors' new manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, expected to generate 5,000 jobs. The Rs 9,000 crore facility will produce sports cars and SUVs for Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover. The plant aims for high female employment and sustainability practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:13 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Tata Motors' new facility in Panapakkam, set to produce sports cars and SUVs. The auto major's plant, with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, will manufacture next-generation vehicles for both Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, the company announced.

According to Tata Motors, the production at the factory will commence in phases, ultimately reaching a capacity of 2.50 lakh units annually over the next five to seven years. The ground-breaking ceremony, held 115 km from Chennai, is expected to create 5,000 new jobs in the region.

Senior officials, including DMK Ministers Durai Murugan, TRB Rajaa, and Tata Sons Ltd Chairman N Chandrasekaran, were in attendance. The plant will serve both domestic and international markets and will operate using renewable energy.

Stalin expressed pride in Tata Motors' decision to invest in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the state's reputation as a leading industrial hub. Chandrasekaran indicated that the new facility would focus on electric vehicles and luxury cars, employing advanced manufacturing technology and sustainability practices. He also emphasized a high share of female employees in line with the company's empowerment goals.

The Tamil Nadu government has attracted substantial investments since May 2021, with Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 crore investment being a major addition. This showcases the state's commitment to economic growth and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

