BRICS CCI Inaugurates Chandigarh Chapter to Boost Regional Economic Growth

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) marked a milestone on Saturday with the successful launch of its Chandigarh chapter, aimed at promoting international collaboration and regional economic growth. With this inauguration, BRICS CCI now boasts seven regional chapters in India and six international chapters, underscoring its expanding global footprint.

S Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and Chief Guest, praised the initiative, stating, "I commend BRICS CCI for bringing this incredible opportunity to our region. This platform will help not only big businesses but also our local enterprises and young people, who are the future of our economy. The possibilities are endless--whether it's in trade, technology, or creating sustainable solutions." Representatives from BRICS+ nations, including Si Wei, counsellor from the Chinese Embassy in India, and Ahmed Aljneibi, senior economic affairs specialist from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, emphasised the importance of cooperation in trade, technology, and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA).

The event commenced with a presentation by Ankita Sachdev, Joint Director of BRICS CCI, who outlined the Chamber's vision and objectives. She stressed the pivotal role the Chandigarh Chapter would play in fostering business partnerships and regional development.

In his welcome address, Ruhail Ranjan, Treasurer of BRICS CCI, emphasised Chandigarh's potential as a strategic hub for innovation and commerce within the BRICS framework and said, "The establishment of this chapter represents a step forward in building stronger linkages between local businesses and the global markets represented by the BRICS countries." Delivering the keynote address, Ashok Kumar Singh, Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI, spoke about the economic potential of Punjab and the role of the Chamber in unlocking regional growth.

He said, "Today, where we have reached, there were many challenges along the way, but we faced each challenge and moved forward. Our journey doesn't end here; rather, it is a new beginning." Deepak Shukla, Regional Director of BRICS CCI Chandigarh and CEO of Geeken Design Concepts Pvt. Ltd., reiterated his commitment to advancing the Chapter's objectives.

"Our future plans center on building strong relationships with local industries, encouraging collaboration, and bringing new businesses into the fold," said Shukla. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of BRICS CCI, highlighted the importance of youth-driven innovation in shaping the future of BRICS partnerships.

He said, "The BRICS CCI Chandigarh Chapter is a step towards fostering that collaboration, helping regional businesses, start-ups, and innovators leverage global platforms for mutual benefit." The event also witnessed the unveiling of the BRICS CCI Chandigarh Chapter logo, symbolizing a new era of collaboration and development.

In a gesture of recognition, prominent local leaders, including Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, Mayor of Mohali, and Arpit Shukla, IPS, DGP of Punjab, were felicitated for their contributions. Diplomats from BRICS+ nations were also honored for their commitment to strengthening ties between member countries.

The ceremony was attended by key figures from the BRICS CCI, including Dr. Vinod Kumar Verma, Executive Director; Prann Sharma, Executive Director-Strategy & President of the BRICS CCI Healthcare Vertical; Ruby Sinha, President of BRICS CCI WE Vertical; and Shormishtha Ghosh and Sharad Agrawal, Governing Body Members.

