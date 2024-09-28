Left Menu

60-year-old Man Killed in Prayagraj Railway Accident

A 60-year-old man, Gurudin Bhartiya, died due to the collapse of a valley gutter at Prayagraj Railway Junction during heavy rain. Authorities are conducting a technical inspection to prevent future incidents, and compensation will be provided to the family as per regulations.

A 60-year-old man standing under a passenger shelter was killed when a valley gutter collapsed near a Prayagraj Railway Junction gate during heavy rain on Saturday, officials said.

Shahganj police station in-charge Vinay Singh said that the deceased was identified as Gurudin Bhartiya, a resident of Bikapur village under Sarai Inayat police station of Prayagraj.

A railway official reported that during the heavy rain on Saturday, the valley gutter (drainage channel) of the tin shed near Gate No. 2 of Prayagraj Railway Junction suddenly fell, leading to Bhartiya's death.

The official mentioned that a technical inspection of the entire passenger shelter will be conducted soon to avoid such incidents in the future.

He added that as per the rules, compensation will be given to the family members of the deceased.

The police have sent the victim's body for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

