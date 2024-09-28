Russian Air Strike Claims Lives in Slatyne, Ukraine
A Russian air strike in Slatyne, northeastern Ukraine, killed three people and injured at least three others. The strike damaged civilian infrastructure including educational institutions and shops, as reported by regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack occurred about 25 km north of Kharkiv.
A Russian air strike killed three people and injured at least three others in the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Saturday.
"The enemy hit civilian infrastructure, damaged educational institutions, shops," Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app. "People were outside at the time." Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the attack. Slatyne is a small rural settlement about 25 km (15 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.
Russia denies targeting civilians, although it has killed thousands during more than 2-1/2 years of war.
