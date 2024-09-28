Left Menu

Russian Air Strike Claims Lives in Slatyne, Ukraine

A Russian air strike in Slatyne, northeastern Ukraine, killed three people and injured at least three others. The strike damaged civilian infrastructure including educational institutions and shops, as reported by regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attack occurred about 25 km north of Kharkiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:32 IST
Russian Air Strike Claims Lives in Slatyne, Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian air strike killed three people and injured at least three others in the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Saturday.

"The enemy hit civilian infrastructure, damaged educational institutions, shops," Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app. "People were outside at the time." Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the attack. Slatyne is a small rural settlement about 25 km (15 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv.

Russia denies targeting civilians, although it has killed thousands during more than 2-1/2 years of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024