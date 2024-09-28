Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Bus Collision Claims Five Lives

A tragic accident killed five people, including three children, and injured 14 after a bus collided with two cars and a motorcycle near Dwarka, Gujarat. The bus jumped the divider to avoid cattle, causing the collision. Injured individuals have been shifted to a hospital in Khambhaliya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Devbhumidwarka | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:43 IST
Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Bus Collision Claims Five Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Dwarka, Gujarat, at least five people, including three children, lost their lives and 14 others were injured after a bus jumped the divider and collided with two cars and a motorcycle on Saturday evening, according to the police.

The accident occurred around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51. The bus, traveling from Dwarka to Somnath, swerved to avoid cattle sitting on the road, resulting in the fatal collision with oncoming vehicles.

Devbhumi Dwarka district collector G T Pandya confirmed the deaths and announced that more than 14 injured individuals have been transported to a hospital in Khambhaliya, with an additional medical team deployed at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024