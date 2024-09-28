Tragic Accident in Gujarat: Bus Collision Claims Five Lives

In a tragic incident near Dwarka, Gujarat, at least five people, including three children, lost their lives and 14 others were injured after a bus jumped the divider and collided with two cars and a motorcycle on Saturday evening, according to the police.

The accident occurred around 7:45 pm on National Highway 51. The bus, traveling from Dwarka to Somnath, swerved to avoid cattle sitting on the road, resulting in the fatal collision with oncoming vehicles.

Devbhumi Dwarka district collector G T Pandya confirmed the deaths and announced that more than 14 injured individuals have been transported to a hospital in Khambhaliya, with an additional medical team deployed at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)