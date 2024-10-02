PIA Halts Flights Through Iranian Airspace Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan International Airlines has suspended all flights from using Iranian airspace following Iran's missile attack on Israel. This decision affects flights to regions including Canada, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia, as the airline restructures its routes to ensure passenger safety.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has halted all flights from using Iranian airspace following Iran's missile attack on Israel, announced late Tuesday.
The PIA issued directives to all captains and flight operations to this effect as a precautionary measure.
''The plans of all flights are being restructured to avoid using Iranian airspace,'' stated PIA spokesperson Athar Awan, adding that flights to Canada, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia will be affected.
