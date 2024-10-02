PIA Halts Flights Through Iranian Airspace Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has halted all flights from using Iranian airspace following Iran's missile attack on Israel, announced late Tuesday.

The PIA issued directives to all captains and flight operations to this effect as a precautionary measure.

''The plans of all flights are being restructured to avoid using Iranian airspace,'' stated PIA spokesperson Athar Awan, adding that flights to Canada, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia will be affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)