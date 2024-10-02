Left Menu

PIA Halts Flights Through Iranian Airspace Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan International Airlines has suspended all flights from using Iranian airspace following Iran's missile attack on Israel. This decision affects flights to regions including Canada, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia, as the airline restructures its routes to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has halted all flights from using Iranian airspace following Iran's missile attack on Israel, announced late Tuesday.

The PIA issued directives to all captains and flight operations to this effect as a precautionary measure.

''The plans of all flights are being restructured to avoid using Iranian airspace,'' stated PIA spokesperson Athar Awan, adding that flights to Canada, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia will be affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

