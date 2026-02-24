Left Menu

Various foreign ministers condemn Israel over West Bank moves, statement says

"Changes ‌are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called Israeli ‘state land’, accelerating illegal settlement activity, and further entrenching Israeli administration," said the joint statement, issued late on ‌Monday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Other countries to sign the ‌statement included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the heads of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:36 IST
  • Turkey

The foreign ministers of Brazil, ​France, Spain, Turkey and ​various other states ‌condemned Israeli decisions ​that they said introduce sweeping extensions to unlawful Israeli control over the West Bank. "Changes ‌are wide-ranging, reclassifying Palestinian land as so-called Israeli 'state land', accelerating illegal settlement activity, and further entrenching Israeli administration," said the joint statement, issued late on ‌Monday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Other countries to sign the ‌statement included Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the heads of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Israel's cabinet on February 15 approved ⁠further ​measures to tighten Israel's ⁠control over the occupied West Bank and make it easier for settlers to ⁠buy land, a move Palestinians called a "de-facto annexation". The West Bank is ​among the territories that Palestinians seek for a future independent state. ⁠Much of it is under Israeli military control, with limited Palestinian self-rule in ⁠some areas ​run by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority.

The joint statement said the settlements, and decisions designed to further them, are "a flagrant violation ⁠of international law" and a step towards "unacceptable de facto annexation". It said they also ⁠undermine the ⁠ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region and threaten any meaningful prospect of regional integration.

