Left Menu

Brazilian President's Plane Encounters Technical Issue in Mexican Airspace

The airplane carrying Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, experienced a technical issue after departing Mexico City. It is currently circling Mexican airspace to burn fuel before landing, according to the Brazilian Air Force. Lula is scheduled to return to Brazil on a different plane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 02-10-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:43 IST
Brazilian President's Plane Encounters Technical Issue in Mexican Airspace
airplane
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The airplane transporting Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, faced a technical issue shortly after leaving Mexico City, as confirmed by the Brazilian Air Force.

Due to this issue, the plane is currently circling Mexican airspace to consume fuel before making a landing.

The Brazilian Air Force also announced that President Lula will be using a different aircraft for his return to Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024