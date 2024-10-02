Brazilian President's Plane Encounters Technical Issue in Mexican Airspace
The airplane carrying Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, experienced a technical issue after departing Mexico City. It is currently circling Mexican airspace to burn fuel before landing, according to the Brazilian Air Force. Lula is scheduled to return to Brazil on a different plane.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 02-10-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:43 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
The airplane transporting Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, faced a technical issue shortly after leaving Mexico City, as confirmed by the Brazilian Air Force.
Due to this issue, the plane is currently circling Mexican airspace to consume fuel before making a landing.
The Brazilian Air Force also announced that President Lula will be using a different aircraft for his return to Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement