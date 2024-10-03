Left Menu

Medics in Peril: Healthcare Crisis Amid Lebanon Conflict

At least 28 medics have been killed in the past 24 hours due to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. The conflict has severely affected healthcare services, with many workers fleeing. The WHO is struggling to deliver emergency supplies due to flight restrictions, as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:55 IST
Medics in Peril: Healthcare Crisis Amid Lebanon Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rapidly escalating conflict, at least 28 on-duty medics have lost their lives in Lebanon in the last 24 hours due to Israeli airstrikes. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the strikes have driven many health workers to flee, severely limiting trauma and health services.

The situation has reached a critical point, as Lebanon's health ministry revealed nearly 2,000 fatalities, including 127 children, since the start of the attacks. WHO's representative in Lebanon, Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, confirmed that hospitals have been evacuated, and the healthcare system is nearing its breaking point.

Compounding the crisis, the global health agency is unable to deliver a planned shipment of medical supplies due to flight restrictions. WHO is exploring alternative delivery methods, including by sea and road, while regional airports face chaos with cancelled flights and extended delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024