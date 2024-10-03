Medics in Peril: Healthcare Crisis Amid Lebanon Conflict
At least 28 medics have been killed in the past 24 hours due to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. The conflict has severely affected healthcare services, with many workers fleeing. The WHO is struggling to deliver emergency supplies due to flight restrictions, as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
In a rapidly escalating conflict, at least 28 on-duty medics have lost their lives in Lebanon in the last 24 hours due to Israeli airstrikes. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the strikes have driven many health workers to flee, severely limiting trauma and health services.
The situation has reached a critical point, as Lebanon's health ministry revealed nearly 2,000 fatalities, including 127 children, since the start of the attacks. WHO's representative in Lebanon, Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, confirmed that hospitals have been evacuated, and the healthcare system is nearing its breaking point.
Compounding the crisis, the global health agency is unable to deliver a planned shipment of medical supplies due to flight restrictions. WHO is exploring alternative delivery methods, including by sea and road, while regional airports face chaos with cancelled flights and extended delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
