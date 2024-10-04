Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Uttar Pradesh
A devastating collision in Uttar Pradesh resulted in ten fatalities and three injuries when a truck crashed into a tractor trolley carrying construction laborers. The incident occurred in the early hours on G T Road. Police are investigating the accident's cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 04-10-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 08:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident unfolding in Uttar Pradesh, ten people lost their lives while three sustained injuries following a collision between a truck and a tractor trolley.
The accident occurred around 1 am on G T Road, near the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, involving laborers returning from work in Bhadohi district.
Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident's causes, with the deceased bodies sent to the mortuary.
