Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A devastating collision in Uttar Pradesh resulted in ten fatalities and three injuries when a truck crashed into a tractor trolley carrying construction laborers. The incident occurred in the early hours on G T Road. Police are investigating the accident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 04-10-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 08:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident unfolding in Uttar Pradesh, ten people lost their lives while three sustained injuries following a collision between a truck and a tractor trolley.

The accident occurred around 1 am on G T Road, near the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, involving laborers returning from work in Bhadohi district.

Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident's causes, with the deceased bodies sent to the mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

