Tragic Collision Claims Ten Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident unfolding in Uttar Pradesh, ten people lost their lives while three sustained injuries following a collision between a truck and a tractor trolley.

The accident occurred around 1 am on G T Road, near the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, involving laborers returning from work in Bhadohi district.

Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident's causes, with the deceased bodies sent to the mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)