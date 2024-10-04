Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accident in Kangra

Three individuals, including a married couple, lost their lives in a road accident when their motorcycle collided with a bus in Kangra district. The victims, all from Sadarpur village, were returning from a wedding when the tragedy occurred. They succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three people, including a married couple, died after their motorcycle collided with an HRTC bus in the Kangra district, according to police reports released on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Gulshan Kumar, aged 34, his wife Suman Devi, aged 32, and Rakesh Kumar, aged 40, all hailing from Sadarpur village within the district.

The accident occurred late Thursday night in Thanpuri village while they were returning home from a wedding in Nagrota. One individual died immediately at the scene, while the other two, fatally injured, were transported to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, where they later died from their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

