Sabarmati Express Avoids Disaster: A Close Encounter with a Bicycle

The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express narrowly avoided potential disaster when a bicycle became entangled with its engine on Saturday morning. The incident took place as the train traversed between Khalilabad and Maghar stations.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar Singh, confirmed there were no casualties or damages resulting from the unusual occurrence. According to Singh, the incident took place around 6 a.m. when the train was in motion.

Authorities noted that locals often cross the tracks at this location. The police have opened an investigation to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)