Left Menu

Sabarmati Express Avoids Disaster: A Close Encounter with a Bicycle

The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express narrowly avoided an accident when a bicycle became lodged in its engine near the Khalilabad and Maghar railway stations. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage. The incident occurred on a section of track frequently crossed by pedestrians, prompting police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:37 IST
Sabarmati Express Avoids Disaster: A Close Encounter with a Bicycle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express narrowly avoided potential disaster when a bicycle became entangled with its engine on Saturday morning. The incident took place as the train traversed between Khalilabad and Maghar stations.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar Singh, confirmed there were no casualties or damages resulting from the unusual occurrence. According to Singh, the incident took place around 6 a.m. when the train was in motion.

Authorities noted that locals often cross the tracks at this location. The police have opened an investigation to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024