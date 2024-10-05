Sabarmati Express Avoids Disaster: A Close Encounter with a Bicycle
The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express narrowly avoided an accident when a bicycle became lodged in its engine near the Khalilabad and Maghar railway stations. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage. The incident occurred on a section of track frequently crossed by pedestrians, prompting police investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express narrowly avoided potential disaster when a bicycle became entangled with its engine on Saturday morning. The incident took place as the train traversed between Khalilabad and Maghar stations.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar Singh, confirmed there were no casualties or damages resulting from the unusual occurrence. According to Singh, the incident took place around 6 a.m. when the train was in motion.
Authorities noted that locals often cross the tracks at this location. The police have opened an investigation to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabarmati Express
- railway
- train
- incident
- Gorakhpur
- Ahmedabad
- crossing
- bicycle
- police
- investigation
ALSO READ
Gorakhpur's Gaurav Museum to Showcase Vedic and Historic Eras
Lost PoK Resident Returns Home after Crossing LoC
IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta's MBA courses among world's top 50 for employability: QS Rankings.
Haq Do Tehreek Leader Urges Reopening of Gwadar Border Crossings to Alleviate Unemployment
Tragic Loss at IIM Ahmedabad: Second-Year MBA Student Allegedly Commits Suicide