Kharge Critiques 'Modinomics': A Thorn in India's Economic Prosperity

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, labeling them as failures. Accusing 'Modinomics' of damaging India's economy, he cited rising household debt and falling manufacturing growth. Kharge described the 'Make in India' initiative as unsuccessful, highlighting the plight of diamond workers and declining MGNREGA demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:17 IST
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the state's economic trajectory under his leadership. Kharge argued that 'Modinomics' had adversely affected various economic aspects.

In his critique, Kharge pointed to skyrocketing household debt, which surged 241% between 2013-14 and 2022-23, and criticized the faltering 'Make in India' initiative. He highlighted the challenges facing diamond workers and reduced demand for the MGNREGA scheme under the Modi government.

Kharge emphasized the declining growth in India's manufacturing sector, comparing it unfavorably with previous Congress-led periods, and lamented the government's shortcomings in addressing economy-linked issues.

