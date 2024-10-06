Kharge Critiques 'Modinomics': A Thorn in India's Economic Prosperity

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the state's economic trajectory under his leadership. Kharge argued that 'Modinomics' had adversely affected various economic aspects.

In his critique, Kharge pointed to skyrocketing household debt, which surged 241% between 2013-14 and 2022-23, and criticized the faltering 'Make in India' initiative. He highlighted the challenges facing diamond workers and reduced demand for the MGNREGA scheme under the Modi government.

Kharge emphasized the declining growth in India's manufacturing sector, comparing it unfavorably with previous Congress-led periods, and lamented the government's shortcomings in addressing economy-linked issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)