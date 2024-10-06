Left Menu

Chaotic Commute: Marina Beach Air Show Fallout

The Indian Air Force's air show at Marina Beach attracted large crowds, but many attendees faced transport challenges. Crowded trains, busy bus stops, and traffic jams left attendees struggling to return home. Several people fainted due to the heat and were treated, as police worked to manage congestion.

Updated: 06-10-2024 18:21 IST
  • India

The Indian Air Force's air show over Marina Beach drew massive crowds, creating significant transportation challenges for attendees trying to head home.

Nearby Lighthouse metro and Velachery MRTS stations were overcrowded, making it difficult for people to board trains. Some risked the congested commute, while others missed their trains altogether.

A bus stop at Anna Square saw similar crowding. A stampede-like situation emerged, with some fainting due to heat, requiring medical attention. Traffic congestion on arterial roads compounded difficulties, with police interventions needed to facilitate emergency access.

