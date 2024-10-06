Chaotic Commute: Marina Beach Air Show Fallout

The Indian Air Force's air show over Marina Beach drew massive crowds, creating significant transportation challenges for attendees trying to head home.

Nearby Lighthouse metro and Velachery MRTS stations were overcrowded, making it difficult for people to board trains. Some risked the congested commute, while others missed their trains altogether.

A bus stop at Anna Square saw similar crowding. A stampede-like situation emerged, with some fainting due to heat, requiring medical attention. Traffic congestion on arterial roads compounded difficulties, with police interventions needed to facilitate emergency access.

