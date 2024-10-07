Left Menu

Emergency Drama Unfolds: Frontier Airlines' Fiery Landing in Las Vegas

On Saturday, a Frontier Airlines flight with 190 passengers made an emergency landing at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit. Emergency crews extinguished a fire on the plane's engine. No injuries were reported. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-10-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal authorities are investigating an emergency landing of a Frontier Airlines aircraft that occurred in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The incident involved Frontier Flight 1326, which was arriving from San Diego with 190 passengers on Saturday afternoon. Upon approach to Harry Reid International Airport, the crew detected smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that emergency crews at the airport managed to extinguish a fire on the airplane's right engine after it safely landed. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and all passengers and seven crew members disembarked safely. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA announced the launch of a joint investigation into the cause of the incident.

