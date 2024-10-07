Delhi Metro Yellow Line Delays Frustrate Commuters
Commuters faced delays on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during Monday's morning rush hour due to a technical issue. The exact cause wasn't disclosed, but the disruption affected services between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations. All other metro lines remained operational.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Monday morning commuters experienced significant delays on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, impacting their travel plans.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reported that a technical issue led to the slowdown of services between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations, though specifics were not shared.
Despite the delay, normal services continued for other lines, offering relief to some passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement