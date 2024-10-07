ADB Approves $42M Loan to Boost Coastal and Riverbank Protection in India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $42 million loan to enhance coastal and riverbank protection in Maharashtra, India, focusing on building climate resilience for local communities and preserving natural ecosystems.

The Maharashtra Sustainable Climate-Resilient Coastal Protection and Management Project will implement cutting-edge solutions to mitigate coastal erosion and stabilize riverbanks. Key measures include the construction of offshore reefs, the installation of sheet piles, beach nourishment efforts, and the planting of coastal vegetation to safeguard against the rising threat of sea-level rise and erosion.

“This project showcases the value of using innovative hybrid engineering approaches, such as offshore reefs and rock protection works, alongside softer, nature-based solutions like beach and dune nourishment,” said Marie L’Hostis, ADB’s Water Resources Specialist. She emphasized the importance of blending hard and soft techniques to address complex environmental challenges.

The initiative aligns with Maharashtra’s Shoreline Management Plan and is a response to the growing risks posed by climate change. Alessio Giardino, ADB’s Senior Climate Change Specialist for Coastal Adaptation, noted, “These flexible, adaptive solutions are designed to respond to various climate change scenarios and growing rates of sea-level rise.”

As part of the project, ADB will also assist the Maharashtra Maritime Board in establishing a coastal infrastructure management unit and improving its shore management planning capabilities. Capacity building will extend to promoting gender equality and social inclusion in coastal management, as well as supporting local livelihood activities to benefit vulnerable groups, youth, and women.

This project builds on the earlier ADB-financed Sustainable Coastal Protection and Management Investment Program and aims to boost fisheries and tourism development in the region. The goal is to increase the involvement of women and marginalized groups in coastal zone management, ensuring a more inclusive approach to environmental conservation and economic growth.

By investing in both modern engineering techniques and nature-based solutions, the project aims to create a sustainable framework for Maharashtra's long-term coastal management, ensuring that local communities remain resilient in the face of future climate challenges.