Centre's Subsidised Tomato Drive Aims to Stabilize Prices

The Indian government begins selling tomatoes in the capital at a subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kg to curb rising prices and alleviate consumer burden. This effort targets reducing intermediaries’ profits and aims to control the soaring tomato prices during the high-demand festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Indian government has commenced an initiative to sell tomatoes at a subsidised price of Rs 65 per kg in the national capital. This move, orchestrated by the Consumer Affairs Department, aims to soften the blow of soaring tomato prices on consumers.

On average, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 90 per kg, prompting the government to intervene. The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) is at the forefront of this effort, distributing tomatoes via mobile vans across 50 colonies in the city, as flagged off by Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

Government sources highlight that recent monsoon-related quality issues in key states are partially responsible, along with potential market manipulation by intermediaries. Additionally, the NCCF ensures a steady supply of onions at Rs 35 per kg. Efforts to import pulses and chickpeas are also underway to stabilize prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

