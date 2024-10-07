Left Menu

India's Supply Chain Revolution: Digital Transformation Leading the Charge

India is becoming a hub for advanced supply chain capabilities, driven by digital transformation. Procter & Gamble's CEO highlights the role of technology in optimizing costs, expanding markets, and adapting to consumer needs. Internet access fuels consumer aspirations, with expectations of economic growth and increased online shopping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:57 IST
In a rapidly evolving market landscape, India is positioning itself as a leader in advanced supply chain capabilities, a development underscored by digital transformations. Procter & Gamble India's CEO Kumar Venkatasubramanian believes these changes not only optimize costs but also streamline data flows, enhance predictability, and reduce carbon footprints.

According to Venkatasubramanian, with an expanded understanding of consumer behavior and preferences, brands like P&G are investing in digital tools to capture the increasing demand and aspirations of Indian consumers. Notably, increased disposable incomes and access to information are driving this consumption-led growth.

Highlighting recent predictions, he mentioned that India is on track for significant per-capita income growth and a surge in online shoppers by FY30, driven by urban population growth and technological advancements. Quick commerce is particularly notable, with urban Indians using it extensively for grocery shopping, marking a shift in consumer habits.

