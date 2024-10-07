DGCA Issues Safety Advisory on Boeing 737 Rudder Control Concerns
The DGCA has advised Indian airlines on potential risks with Boeing 737 rudder control systems, following an NTSB report. Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, operating these aircraft, are urged to follow safety measures and conduct risk assessments to ensure flight safety.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to Indian airlines concerning the potential risks associated with the rudder control systems of Boeing 737 aircraft. This follows a report by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) highlighting safety concerns.
Currently operating Boeing 737s are Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, with a combined fleet of nearly 100. The DGCA's advisory comes after Boeing informed operators about possible rudder rollout guidance actuator issues.
Airlines are instructed to conduct safety risk assessments and integrate specific exercises in training to handle jammed rudder situations. Meanwhile, certain operations, particularly in low visibility, are suspended until further notice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
