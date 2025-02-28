Left Menu

Akasa Air Takes Flight: New UAE Connections From Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

Akasa Air has announced new daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru and Ahmedabad with Abu Dhabi under a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, enhancing travel between India and the UAE. The expansion includes flights from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, complementing the existing service from Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:07 IST
Akasa Air Takes Flight: New UAE Connections From Bengaluru and Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air has unveiled its latest international expansion with the introduction of daily direct flights linking Abu Dhabi with Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. This move, under a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, aims to strengthen travel connections between India and the UAE.

Departing from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 10:00 AM IST on March 1, the inaugural flight is scheduled to arrive at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi by 12:35 PM AST. Also on March 1, Akasa Air will begin its maiden journey from Ahmedabad, departing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:45 PM IST and reaching Abu Dhabi at 1:00 AM AST the following day.

With these new routes, Akasa Air bolsters its offerings, now operating 21 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Indian cities. In collaboration with Etihad Airways, the airline aims to enhance tourism, trade, and cultural ties, further expanding its international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025