Akasa Air Takes Flight: New UAE Connections From Bengaluru and Ahmedabad
Akasa Air has announced new daily direct flights connecting Bengaluru and Ahmedabad with Abu Dhabi under a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, enhancing travel between India and the UAE. The expansion includes flights from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, complementing the existing service from Mumbai.
Akasa Air has unveiled its latest international expansion with the introduction of daily direct flights linking Abu Dhabi with Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. This move, under a codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways, aims to strengthen travel connections between India and the UAE.
Departing from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 10:00 AM IST on March 1, the inaugural flight is scheduled to arrive at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi by 12:35 PM AST. Also on March 1, Akasa Air will begin its maiden journey from Ahmedabad, departing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:45 PM IST and reaching Abu Dhabi at 1:00 AM AST the following day.
With these new routes, Akasa Air bolsters its offerings, now operating 21 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Indian cities. In collaboration with Etihad Airways, the airline aims to enhance tourism, trade, and cultural ties, further expanding its international footprint.
