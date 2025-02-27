Akasa Air Expands Route Network with Darbhanga Flights
Starting April 4, Akasa Air will launch flights connecting Hyderabad and Delhi with Darbhanga, Bihar, marking the 28th destination for the airline. With flights operating daily and no aircraft changes required at Delhi, this enhances connectivity between popular tourist locations and major metropolitan hubs.
- Country:
- India
Akasa Air is set to enhance its network by launching flights connecting Hyderabad and Delhi with Darbhanga in Bihar, beginning April 4, marking it as the airline's 28th destination. The new route will boost connectivity across major Indian cities, fostering tourism and business travel.
The carrier will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Darbhanga via Delhi, without requiring an aircraft change in the capital. This strategic move is expected to attract travelers from two prominent metros to Bihar's cultural hub.
Akasa Air already operates flights to 23 domestic and 5 international destinations with its fleet of 27 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, solidifying its position in the aviation market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Singapore's Lifeline: Humanitarian Aid Flights to Gaza
Chennai Metro Rail II: A Leap Forward in Urban Connectivity
Madhya Pradesh Expands Shivpuri Airstrip for Enhanced Connectivity
Bihar's Road Revolution: Major Investment in Rural Connectivity
US Deportation Flights Stir Debate Amid India Repatriation Efforts