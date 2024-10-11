Urgency Rises for Resolution of Boeing Workers' Strike

In light of a four-week-long strike by 33,000 Boeing workers, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has highlighted the urgent need for a resolution. According to Buttigieg, the solution must support workers while ensuring Boeing's continued success.

Speaking to reporters at the department headquarters, Buttigieg stressed the compatibility of worker support and business success, suggesting there's a potential deal that meets both needs. However, specifics on when labor unrest might affect the airplane supply chain were not detailed.

Buttigieg warned that each passing day without resolution heightens the importance of reaching an agreement, hinting at growing concerns over potential disruptions in the broader supply chain.

