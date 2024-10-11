Mid-air Drama: Flight Faces Technical Glitch Post-Departure
A Sharjah-bound flight departing from Tiruchirappalli faced a mid-air technical problem related to its hydraulic systems shortly after takeoff. Pilots are attempting an emergency landing back at Tiruchirappalli airport. Emergency services, including fire tenders and ambulances, have been dispatched to the airport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A Sharjah-bound flight departing from Tiruchirappalli encountered a technical glitch shortly after takeoff, according to police reports.
Pilots are working to land the aircraft back at Tiruchirappalli Airport, with initial investigations indicating a fault in the hydraulic systems.
Emergency services, including fire tenders and ambulances, have been dispatched to the site as a precautionary measure, police added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Investor Outlook: Key U.S. Labor Market Data to Test Soft Landing Hopes
Lebanon Blocks Iranian Aircraft Amidst Israeli Tension
Investors Eye Crucial U.S. Job Data Amid Soft Landing Hopes
Delhi HC Orders SpiceJet to Ground and Return Aircraft Engines Amid Leasing Dispute
1968 AN-12 Aircraft Crash: Four Soldiers' Remains Recovered After 56 Years