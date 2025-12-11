Airbus and Boeing: The Tussle at the Top of the Aircraft Order Race

In a surprising revelation, Airbus acknowledged on Wednesday that it is expected to lose out to Boeing in the fiercely competitive annual aircraft order race, marking a first in six years. This shift in market dynamics is largely attributed to Boeing's strategic advantage gained through U.S.-mediated tariff negotiations.

Driven by robust interest in its 787 long-haul aircraft, Boeing reported 1,000 gross orders between January and November, significantly outpacing Airbus's 700 net orders. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted that their strong order backlog keeps them competitive despite this year's setback.

The U.S. administration's aggressive export push reportedly played a pivotal role in Boeing's recent success, with President Trump claiming credit for brokered deals that bolstered sales amidst global trade tensions. Meanwhile, Airbus continues to negotiate pivotal deals, particularly with China, to preserve its industry standing.

