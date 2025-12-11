Left Menu

Airbus and Boeing: The Tussle at the Top of the Aircraft Order Race

Airbus admits likely defeat to Boeing in the annual order race for the first time in six years, aided by U.S. tariff interventions. Despite lagging orders, Airbus maintains its lead in deliveries. Boeing's success is boosted by strong 787 demand and Trump's trade negotiation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:28 IST
Airbus and Boeing: The Tussle at the Top of the Aircraft Order Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising revelation, Airbus acknowledged on Wednesday that it is expected to lose out to Boeing in the fiercely competitive annual aircraft order race, marking a first in six years. This shift in market dynamics is largely attributed to Boeing's strategic advantage gained through U.S.-mediated tariff negotiations.

Driven by robust interest in its 787 long-haul aircraft, Boeing reported 1,000 gross orders between January and November, significantly outpacing Airbus's 700 net orders. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted that their strong order backlog keeps them competitive despite this year's setback.

The U.S. administration's aggressive export push reportedly played a pivotal role in Boeing's recent success, with President Trump claiming credit for brokered deals that bolstered sales amidst global trade tensions. Meanwhile, Airbus continues to negotiate pivotal deals, particularly with China, to preserve its industry standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025