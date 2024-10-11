Confusion at Gibraltar: Temporary Border Controls Cause Chaos
Spanish police temporarily enforced border controls at Gibraltar, leading to significant queues. A Spanish police inspector unauthorizedly started this, which was later clarified as a misunderstanding. This incident underscores the ongoing complexities of Gibraltar's post-Brexit status with the EU and Spain's standing claim.
On Friday, a sudden flare-up over border controls at Gibraltar caused chaos as rush-hour workers faced long queues. The Gibraltar government attributed the disruption to a Spanish police inspector's unauthorized directive requiring Gibraltarians to have passports stamped to enter Spain, sparking widespread confusion.
A representative from Spain's Interior Ministry termed the incident a 'confusion' and assured it was resolved by mid-morning. Typically, border crossing is uneventful for locals; however, recent events highlight the fragility of arrangements post-Brexit, as temporary agreements are in place pending a full deal.
With Spain asserting claims over Gibraltar, the enclave remains a contentious issue in Brexit negotiations. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares recently urged Britain to finalize the post-Brexit pact, particularly with looming EU measures like biometric entry checks that threaten to re-establish a hard border.
