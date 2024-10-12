Financial Stocks Propel Record Highs Amid Positive Earnings

The S&P 500 and Dow soared to record levels on Friday, driven primarily by financial stocks after major banks reported impressive quarterly earnings. Notably, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo led the charge, prompting optimism for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in November.

Financial companies revealed earnings that surpassed expectations, with JPMorgan Chase rising by 5% and Wells Fargo by 6%. BlackRock also marked a 3% increase as it reported record-high assets under management. The S&P 500 Financials index hit a record high, showcasing the industry's resilience.

Despite varying inflation news, including the Producer Price Index's stagnant figures, market sentiment remained positive. Anticipation grows for continued gains across Wall Street, especially if financial stocks maintain their current trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)